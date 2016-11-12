Remember Kids: Donald Trump isn’t just for Christmas

US Muslim School Curriculum: English, Math and Political Activism The students at Al-Noor Academy, a Muslim school outside Boston, bombarded their government class speaker with questions: How do you start apolitical discussion? How do you use social media in politics? And how do you influence elected leaders? The group of mostly 16-year-olds...

US Employers Added Healthy 227,000 Jobs as Trump Era Begins U.S. employers ramped up hiring last month and more Americans began looking for work, a sign that President Donald Trump has inherited a robust job market.

A Look at the 2017 Super Bowl Car Commercials A Look at the 2017 Super Bowl Car Commercials

French Soldier Shoots Armed Terrorist Yelling 'Allahu Akbar' Outside Louvre A knife-wielding man shouting "Allahu akbar" attacked French soldiers on patrol near the Louvre Museum on Friday in what officials described as a suspected terror attack. The soldiers first tried to fight off the attacker and then opened fire, shooting him five times....

Mattis Warns NKorea Against Any Attack on US or its Allies In an explicit warning to North Korea, U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis has asserted that any use of nuclear weapons by the North on the United States or its allies would be met with what he called an "effective and overwhelming" response. U.S. defense secretaries have long...

David Horowitz Slams Janet Napolitano After UC-Berkeley Riot: 'They Encourage This' Conservative commentator David Horowitz lashed out Thursday at University of California-Berkeley President Janet Napolitano in the wake of a violent campus riot that forced the cancellation of a speech by provocative Breitbart editor Milo Yiannopoulos.

NASA, German Scientists Launching Space Farm Satellite NASA and German scientists are joining forces to launch the first experimental space farming satellite into orbit, with the goal of one day providing space crews with reliable sources of fresh food.

Facing Trump Trade Threats, Mexico Turning to China, EU for New Partnerships Facing US President Donald Trump's protectionist threats, Mexico is looking to expand trade ties with Europe and Asia, but reducing its dependence on the massive US market will be tough.Mexico and the European Union agreed on Wednesday to speed up negotiations to modernize...

GE, Boeing, Oracle Form Coalition to Support Republican Border Tax U.S. companies including majorexporters General Electric Co. and Boeing Co. launched a coalition on Thursday to back a House Republican planto tax all imports, saying the proposal would support Americanjobs and American-made products. The group, comprised of more than 25...