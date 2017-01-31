domain change

US Wary as China Tests Missile With 10 Warheads In what defense officials say represents a dramatic shift in Beijing's nuclear strategy at a time of growing tensions with the United States, China tested a new version of a long-range missile with 10 warheads...

Sources: Peanuts, Home of Snoopy and Charlie Brown, for Sale U.S. brand management company Iconix Brand Group Inc is exploring a sale of its majority stake in Peanuts Worldwide LLC, which owns the rights to cartoon strip characters Snoopy and Charlie Brown, according to people familiar with the matter.

Uber Strikes Deal With Daimler to Add Self-driving Mercedes-Benz to Fleet Uber Technologies Inc. has signed another deal with a major automaker as the popular ride service accelerates efforts to build out one of the world's first fleets of autonomous vehicles.

Homeland Security: 872 Refugees Will Be Allowed to Enter US Almost 900 refugees who were set to arrive in the U.S. that were not from any of the seven countries in the travel ban will be allowed to enter the U.S. through Thursday, a Department of Homeland Security official announced. The 872 refugees were already cleared and...

Consumer Confidence Drops From 15-year High on Economic Fears U.S. consumer confidence slipped this month after surging to a 15-year high in December.

Masaya Nakamura, 'Father of Pac-Man,' Dies at 91 Masaya Nakamura, “Father of Pac-Man” and an arcade games pioneer, has died at 91 in Japan.

Oprah Winfrey to Be 'Special Contributor' to '60 Minutes' Oprah Winfrey has been named a special contributor to CBS News' 60 Minutes. Winfrey will bring occasional reports to the news magazine starting this fall, when it begins its 50th season on the air.

NRA Shifting Gun-Rights Agenda 'From Defense to Offense' The National Rifle Association is planning proactive measures for its pro-gun agenda, according to The Hill.

Wal-Mart Ditches Amazon Subscription Model for Free 2-Day Shipping Wal-Mart is replacing a program that offered free shipping but had an annual fee with one that has a lower free shipping threshold and faster delivery as it hopes to answer Amazon's powerful Prime membership success.The retailer says it will reduce shipping time to two days...